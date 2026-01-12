NTSB to vote on cause of deadly midair crash that killed 67

WASHINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to discuss issues related to the midair collision that killed 67 people one year ago.

On Jan. 27, the board will vote on the probable cause for the crash.

Last January, a PSA Airlines plane carrying a Charlotte-based flight crew collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan Airport in D.C. Everyone on board was killed.

Since the crash, the NTSB has been pushing for changes to communication requirements for military aircraft.

VIDEO: Government admits negligence in deadly plane crash that killed crew from Charlotte

