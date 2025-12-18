Government admits negligence in plane crash that killed crew from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. government admitted fault today in the deadly mid-air collision that killed 67 people, including a flight crew based in Charlotte.

This incident occurred on Jan. 29 between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a military Blackhawk helicopter over the Potomac River.

The admission comes following a lawsuit filed by attorney Robert Clifford in September on behalf of Casey Crafton, one of the victims. Government officials have acknowledged that both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Army played significant roles in the causes of the accident, breaching their duty of care and thereby proximately causing the tragic incident.

The collision resulted in the deaths of all individuals aboard both aircraft.

Clifford, who filed the lawsuit, stated at a September news conference, “The crash of American Eagle 5342 was predictable, it was preventable and it caused the needless loss of 67 lives.”

Clifford emphasized accountability, stating, “Had the Army done what it’s supposed to do, had the FAA done what it’s supposed to do, none of this would have happened.”

The lawsuit suggests that the pilots of PSA Flight 5342 may also have contributed to the tragedy, although the details regarding their involvement remain unspecified as investigations continue.

Following the accident, the FAA imposed restrictions prohibiting military helicopters from flying in the congested airspace around Reagan National Airport where the collision occurred. These new regulations were part of the findings cited in the lawsuit.

Additionally, on the day of the government’s admission, the Senate voted on two bills concerning military flight operations. One of the bills allows military aircraft to operate without broadcasting their locations, a practice that was identified as contributing to the collision. A separate bill aimed at closing that loophole was also passed.

The final report regarding the crash is expected to be released next year. Meanwhile, it is not clear when the House will consider the legislation passed by the Senate.

PHOTOS: Crews continue salvage efforts of Flight 5342, Army Black Hawk helicopter

