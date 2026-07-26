Charlotte firefighters respond to 2-alarm hotel fire in University City

CHARLOTTE — Smoke was seen coming from a University City hotel on Sunday morning, which prompted the Charlotte Fire Department to strike a second alarm.

The hotel fire is along Robert D. Snyder Road off North Tryon Street.

The fire was controlled in 45 minutes, Charlotte Fire said.

MEDIC is on scene to support the fire department. There have not been any injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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