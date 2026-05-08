Nvidia, Corning plan 3,000-job manufacturing expansion across North Carolina and Texas

CHARLOTTE — A partnership between chipmaker Nvidia and glassmaker Corning could bring thousands of jobs to North Carolina in the latest major investment tied to artificial intelligence.

The companies on May 6 announced plans to build three advanced manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and Texas, a move that will create 3,000 jobs.

According to a joint press release, the investment is aimed at expanding U.S.-based optical connectivity manufacturing to support the rapid buildout of AI infrastructure. Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) supplies the fiber and connectivity used in hyperscale data centers to deploy Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) technology at scale.

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