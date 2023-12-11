NWS says EF-1 tornado hit North Carolina

GARNER, N.C. — An EF-1 tornado hit Wake County on Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Officials said it happened in the town of Garner, which is near Raleigh.

The NWS surveyed the storm damage around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and confirmed an EF-1 tornado had come through the area. The storm had maximum wind speeds of 110 mph and had a 1.5-mile-long track.

WTVD in Raleigh reported the storm caused significant damage in the area. It knocked down trees, pulled down power lines, and caused damage to the roofs of homes in the area.

No one died or was seriously hurt as a result of the storm, WTVD reported.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman describes surviving tornado after wind flips her car near Charleston)

Woman describes surviving tornado after wind flips her car near Charleston





©2023 Cox Media Group