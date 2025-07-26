NY bagel shop opening second shop here

CHARLOTTE — Jeff’s Bagel Run will soft open in southwest Charlotte next week, marking the brand’s second store in the local market.

The Orlando, Florida-based bagel chain — known for its scratch-made, fresh-baked bagels — will open at 2130-A Ayrsley Town Blvd. on July 30 and 31. A grand opening will be held Aug. 1. Promos will reward the first 100 customers each day, with free bagels and swag.

The Ayrsley shop follows a location at Blakeney Town Center.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

