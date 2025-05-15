Growing chain to add Charlotte locations

CHARLOTTE — This East Coast acai brand is headed south.

South Block has snapped up two locations in Charlotte. That includes a 1,300-square-foot space at The Bowl at Ballantyne, which is already home to The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Postino and soon-to-open bagel brand PopUp Bagels.

Another 1,500-square-foot store will be located at The Commonwealth in Plaza Midwood. That high-profile project by developers Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate has been adding to its roster of restaurant and retail tenants, with Bartaco, Sweetgreen and Sweathouz signing on. Harriet’s Hamburgers recently confirmed plans for a restaurant there as well.

South Block expects both locations will open in late 2025.

