NYC coffee chain targets Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Gregorys Coffee wants to ink its first franchise deal in the Queen City within the next six months. That would mean the first locations of that New York City-born coffee shop could open here early next year, says Gregg Majewski, CEO and founder of Craveworthy Brands.

“We think Charlotte is one of the most incredible, booming markets that are out there today,” Majewski says. “It’s growing by leaps and bounds, as everybody knows.”

Craveworthy, a Chicago-based multi-brand franchisor, acquired Gregorys in August. The concept got its start as a single shop in Manhattan in 2006. Today, it has 50-plus locations.

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VIDEO: You may be paying more for that coffee drink than you’re supposed to

You may be paying more for that coffee drink than you’re supposed to

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