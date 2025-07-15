Ocean Isle homeowners battle coastal erosion

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Homeowners in a North Carolina beach town are fighting to keep up with coastal erosion.

A longtime Ocean Isle resident told WWAY that the erosion on the east end is some of the worst he’s seen.

Town leaders said the Army Corps of Engineers typically gets involved.

“It will pump that sand on the east end of the island. Unfortunately, this winter the contractor didn’t complete all of the other jobs in time to get down here to get that project completed. But we are hopeful that as soon as the environmental window opens up come mid-November, we can be the first in line to get that project,” said town administrator Justin Whiteside.

Residents said they are now using sandbags to try to protect their homes.

Whiteside also said Third Street is now oceanfront. Previously, there were first and second streets.

