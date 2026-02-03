Officers rescue dogs tethered outdoors during snowstorm

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control seized two dogs Saturday following a cruelty report of animals tethered outdoors during a snowstorm. The animals were discovered without access to adequate food, water or shelter.

Animal Control officers responded to the call after a report was made to 311. The dogs, named Mickey and Minnie, were removed from the property. Following the seizure, officials issued a formal seizure letter and documented an intent to forfeit ownership rights.

Mickey and Minnie are currently safe and warm while under the care of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control.

The dogs have received medical attention and continue to be monitored by staff.

Shelter workers describe both animals as active following their rescue.

The animals participate in daily enrichment programs designed to improve their well-being and aid in their recovery. These activities include the use of comfort items and treats provided through community support.

Staff members utilize these resources to help the dogs stay mentally stimulated during their stay at the facility.

Enrichment items such as toys and comfort supplies play a critical role in the rehabilitation of animals.

The community can support pets currently in care by donating enrichment items and comfort supplies here.

VIDEO: Horse found tied to tree, dies of malnutrition in felony animal cruelty case

Horse found tied to tree, dies of malnutrition in felony animal cruelty case

©2026 Cox Media Group