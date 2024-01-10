Officers work with postal service to get 50 pounds of stolen mail returned to owners

STALLINGS, N.C. — Two suspects are accused of stealing 50 pounds of mail that they got from mailboxes, the Stallings Police Department said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle on Industrial Drive early on Monday, which led to the finding.

There were 28 victims from Stallings, the police department said.

Officers will be working with the U.S. Postal Service to get the mail returned.

The Stallings Police Department did not mention any arrests or charges in its Facebook post.

Channel 9 requested that information and we are waiting for a reply.

