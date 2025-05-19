Officers hurt in fight at Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — A fight led to an officer and a deputy being hurt while working at the Cheerwine Festival over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers from the Salisbury Police Department and deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving 5 to 10 juveniles.

While trying to break up the fight, an officer and a deputy were injured.

According to reports, the officer, who was with the police department, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a severe concussion.

The deputy with the sheriff’s office was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a fractured hip.

Eventually, all the juveniles involved in this incident were taken to the Salisbury Police Department. They were later released to their parents.

An investigation into whether or not upgrading charges would be appropriate due to the injuries to the law enforcement officers is ongoing.

