Officials investigating deadly RV park fire in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A fire at an RV park in Concord claimed the lives of one adult and their pet dogs early Friday morning.

According to a release, the Concord Fire Department responded to the blaze on Amy Lane Northwest just before 1 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found one RV fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to two neighboring RVs. Firefighters say they managed to bring the fire under control by 1:07 a.m.

Tragically, after extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the deceased adult inside the RV along with their pet dogs. A second person managed to escape before the firefighters arrived and was treated on-site by Cabarrus County EMS for minor burns on their hands.

Officials say two residents from the neighboring RVs were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

A total of 42 firefighters from Concord Fire, Harrisburg Fire, and Charlotte Fire departments responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

VIDEO: Arson investigation underway at two Cleveland County churches

Arson investigation underway at two Cleveland County churches

©2025 Cox Media Group