Officials investigating hit-and-run in Lenoir

LENIOR, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run after a man was struck by a car.
The incident occurred along Abington Road in Lenoir.
Officials said the victim was rushed to an area hospital with a leg injury.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is working with deputies to determine if the accident was intentional.
Deputies said they are searching for a four-door burgundy Mazda that is being driven by a female.
