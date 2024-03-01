Officials investigating hit-and-run in Lenoir

LENIOR, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run after a man was struck by a car.

The incident occurred along Abington Road in Lenoir.

Officials said the victim was rushed to an area hospital with a leg injury.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is working with deputies to determine if the accident was intentional.

Deputies said they are searching for a four-door burgundy Mazda that is being driven by a female.

