CMPD shares photo of suspect van in deadly hit-and-run crash

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help finding a cargo van that left the scene after its driver hit and killed a woman on New Year’s Eve.

Detectives said on Dec. 31 just after 12 a.m., officers were called to North Sharon Amity Road between Central Avenue and Albemarle Road. When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Mariela Elizabeth Sanches Gutierrez lying in the roadway.

Paramedics said Gutierrez died at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of a white Chevrolet Express cargo van hit Gutierrez and left the scene. Police said the driver also didn’t call 911.

The van is believed to have damage to the hood, bumper, and front grill. It is also missing the Chevrolet emblem. It was last seen in the area of Highway 74 in Matthews.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Worthy at 704-432-2169, extension 4. You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

