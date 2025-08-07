Officials investigating in-custody death at Mecklenburg County jail

CHARLOTTE — The State Bureau of Investigation and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an in-custody death at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in Uptown Charlotte.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a 38-year-old Hispanic man died while in custody on Wednesday.

The man was found unresponsive at approximately 12:06 p.m. Medical staff were immediately notified and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced deceased at 12:44 p.m.

“MCSO is devastated to announce the death of a resident who was in our custody and care. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,“ Sheriff Gary McFadden said. ”I would like to share that this morning, I met with several pastors to discuss their concerns in the Latino community. Shortly after, I learned of this traumatic event.”

Officials say more details will be released once family has been notified.

