State, local police recapture teen who fled custody during doctor’s visit

CHARLOTTE — Alberto P., a juvenile, was apprehended by state and local authorities in east Charlotte at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after escaping custody on June 25.

The escape occurred when law enforcement took the teen from the juvenile detention center in Concord to a doctor’s office in Steele Creek.

Alberto P. was being held at the Cabarrus Juvenile Detention Center for adult charges of fleeing to elude arrest.

Following his apprehension, Alberto P. will be returned to secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention juvenile detention center.

