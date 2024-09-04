Officials release proposed NIL rules for North Carolina public high schools

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Board of Education on Wednesday released proposed permanent rules for athletes looking to make money for eligible sponsorship deals.

According to documents obtained by Channel 9, a public comment period will be open for the proposed permanent rules from Oct. 1 to Dec. 6, and a virtual public hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The State Board of Education could adopt the permanent rules on Jan. 9, 2025, and if approved, they’ll go into effect starting July 1, 2025.

Prohibited activities include:

Referencing a school, PSU, conference, or administrating organization

Receiving compensation for the use of intellectual property of a school, PSU, conference, administrating organization, or the NFHS

Appearing in the uniform of the student’s school or school sports team

Endorsing or promoting the goods or services of a third party during athletic competition or other school activities

Displaying the mark, logo, brand, or other identifying insignia of a third party unless part of a standard uniform for the school or sport

Prohibited promotions include:

Adult establishments or entertainment services

Alcohol, or alcoholic products

Tobacco, vaping, or nicotine products

Cannabis or related products

Controlled substances

Opioids or prescription pharmaceuticals

Weapons, firearms or ammunition

Casinos or gambling, including sports betting

Activities that would disrupt the operations of the school or PSU

Some of the proposed NIL rule changes include:

Cannot condition compensation on quality of athletic performance

Parent or legal guardian must be party to the agreement if student is under 18

Agreement must release PSU, administering organization, DPI, and SBE from liability

Agreement must comply with state and federal law

Students and guardians must complete NIL courses through the National Federation of State High School Associations

You can see the full rule changes at this link.

(WATCH: Lawyer explains financial impact for players in NIL lawsuit)

Lawyer explains financial impact for players in NIL lawsuit





©2024 Cox Media Group