Officials search for poacher in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK — A search is underway for a poacher in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A deer was reportedly shot with an arrow Monday near Sparks Lane in Cades Cove, where hunting is illegal, according to a release from the National Park Service.

The poaching is believed to have occurred during daylight hours while visitors where in the park.

The NPS is asking the public for help in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or dash cam video entering or leaving the area should contact the NPS.

