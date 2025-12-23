New millipede species discovered in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Four new species of millipede have been discovered in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Scientists from Georgia College & State University and Hampden-Sydney College discovered the never-before-seen species.

According to the park, two of the millipedes have only been found in one location. The other two can be seen around the park.

There are now 80 documented millipede species in the park.

