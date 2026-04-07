Officials search for suspect in York County shooting incident

CATAWBA, S.C. — Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident where one person was hit by a bullet.

Officials say it happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hall Spencer Road and Cureton Ferry Road in Catawba.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unclear.

Investigators aren’t sure who the suspect or suspects are. Neighbors reported seeing no vehicles in the area. It’s believed whoever fired the shot ran away.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

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