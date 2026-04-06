Troopers, officers increasing traffic patrol along South Carolina corridor

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — You can expect to see more deputies, police officers, and highway patrol troopers if you’re going through several South Carolina counties this month.

Multiple agencies are conducting more traffic enforcement along the “L-Corridor,” which spans Highway 21 through York, Chester, and Lancaster counties.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says the goal is to go after reckless and distracted drivers.

“The goal of this initiative is to ensure that every member of this community returns home to their family at the end of the day,” Dorsey said.

Deputy Chief Steven Rice said, “We’ve heard the concerns from our community about reckless and distracted driving, and this initiative is a direct response to that.”

The enforcement campaign begins on Monday for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

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