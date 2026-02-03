Officials urge caution due to Morganton water main break

MORGANTON, N.C. — Public safety officials are asking residents to use extreme caution as crews work to repair a water main break in Morganton Tuesday.

According to a release, the water main break occurred in the area of the 600 block of Carbon City Road.

Officials say the excess water may freeze, leading to icy conditions on the roadway and side streets until temperatures increase.

Drivers should slow down and pay close attention to the road until the issue is resolved.

