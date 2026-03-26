Officials urge public to call 911 first in light of Silfab incidents

FORT MILL, S.C. — York County and Fort Mill schools released a public statement about how to properly report emergencies after the recent chemical incidents at Silfab Solar.

They’re reminding people to call 911 first to report potentially hazardous materials or dangerous situations immediately.

They warn that sharing information through unofficial channels before alerting first responders can delay response times and divert critical resources away from the situation.

VIDEO: Protesters demand revocation of Silfab Solar’s occupancy permit

Protesters demand revocation of Silfab Solar’s occupancy permit

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