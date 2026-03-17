SC Attorney General questions how Silfab plant was approved under light industrial zoning

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is demanding answers from York County Council regarding how the Silfab Solar facility in Fort Mill was approved to operate under light industrial zoning.

In a letter, Wilson outlined multiple concerns, including how the county determined its permitting process, whether solar cell manufacturing is explicitly allowed under current zoning rules, and whether Silfab ever sought additional rezoning approval.

He also called for the courts to fast-track a decision in an ongoing lawsuit tied to the facility, which is currently on hold.

The scrutiny follows two separate chemical leaks earlier this month that forced a shutdown of the plant and disrupted the surrounding community, including keeping students home from nearby Flint Hill Elementary School.

While Silfab maintains the leaked substances posed no danger, both state regulators and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intervened and halted operations as part of an active investigation into safety protocols and potential risks. The controversy has also entered the political arena.

Two candidates running for a York County state representative seat are campaigning on promises to support residents who oppose the facility, highlighting growing public concern over environmental safety, zoning transparency, and accountability.

The situation continues to evolve as investigations proceed and pressure mounts on local leaders to clarify how the project was approved and whether it should continue operating.

VIDEO: Protesters demand revocation of Silfab Solar’s occupancy permit

Protesters demand revocation of Silfab Solar’s occupancy permit

©2026 Cox Media Group