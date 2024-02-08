Ohio man arrested after threatening to kill NC Senator and family

RALEIGH, N.C. — An Ohio man was arrested on Tuesday after sending threatening messages to a North Carolina Senator in October.

Raleigh police arrested Nicholas Daniels, 38, for allegedly sending multiple Facebook messages to Senator Todd Johnson, a Republican, according to ABC11.

In the messages sent from Daniels’s Facebook account, he threatened to kill Johnson, Johnson’s wife and their kids.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, Daniels spoke out of turn to tell the judge his account was hacked and he did not send those messages.

He is charged with multiple counts of threatening an executive legal court officer and communicating threats. He has a prior felony conviction out of Ohio.

Daniels was given a $100,000 bond and scheduled to return to court Feb. 28.

