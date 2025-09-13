Old Armor Beer Company founders host annual 9/11 stair climb

CONCORD, N.C. — A group of veterans, first responders, and civilians participated in the fifth annual 110-story stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The event, led by Old Armor Beer Company co-founders and veterans Kyle Lingafelt and Stefan Perrine, aims to honor the lives lost on 9/11, those suffering from related illnesses, and individuals who enlisted in response to the attacks. It also serves as a fundraiser for Warriors Always Rise W.A.R. and the Do Good Fund.

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 stories, symbolizing the height of the World Trade Center towers.

This annual event not only commemorates the tragic events of September 11, 2001, but also supports ongoing causes related to veterans and first responders.

Guardsman who was at the Pentagon on 9/11 shares haunting memories

