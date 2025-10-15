Local

Old Statesville Road closed in Huntersville due to overturned dump truck

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Old Statesville Road is closed south of Hucks Road in Huntersville due to a crash Wednesday morning.

An overturned dump truck appears to have struck a utility pole.

The road is blocked as crews work to clear the crash.

So far, Duke Energy has only one reported outage in the area.

Channel 9 is asking MEDIC if anyone was hurt.

Drivers can use Statesville Road as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

