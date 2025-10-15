Old Statesville Road closed in Huntersville due to overturned dump truck

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Old Statesville Road is closed south of Hucks Road in Huntersville due to a crash Wednesday morning.

An overturned dump truck appears to have struck a utility pole.

UPDATE: Old Statesville Rd. is CLOSED south of Hucks Rd. due to this crash involving what appears to be an overturned dump truck that hit a utility pole.#HuntersvilleNC #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/uA9l4MtZ2C — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) October 15, 2025

The road is blocked as crews work to clear the crash.

So far, Duke Energy has only one reported outage in the area.

Channel 9 is asking MEDIC if anyone was hurt.

Drivers can use Statesville Road as an alternate route.

