Old West-themed venue hits market in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Weddings and the Old West collide at this property in Monroe on the market for $2.9 million.

The Charlotte office of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is marketing the sale of The Seed Mill Event Barn and Huckleberry Creek Western Town Event Venue at 4601 Griffith Road. Todd Wise and Blake Benfield are overseeing those efforts.

That 13-acre property also includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style house that could be rented out as Airbnb lodging.

“Our firm tends to love properties like this that are unique. We think having that global presence is going to bring in the right buyer,” Benfield says. “It’s really got a lot of options with it.”

