Olde Mecklenburg Brewery celebrates 15th anniversary; unveils plans for expansion

CHARLOTTE — A beloved brewery celebrated a milestone anniversary on Saturday.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, located in South End, celebrated 15 years in business, with loyal customers lining up outside for the outdoor celebration.

In honor of this landmark, the brewery offered customers various discounts and limited edition items and even revealed its 15-anniversary brew.

“This is a neat opportunity for us to celebrate 15 years,” Jim Birch, COO for Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, said. “We have our Ballantyne location opening next month. And it’s the perfect weekend with the Easter holiday tomorrow too.”

In addition to its new Ballantyne location, the brewery is in the process of opening two other locations close to Queen City—one in Mount Holly and one in Cornelius.

(WATCH BELOW: Olde Mecklenburg Brewery gives away a free beer to participants at Steve’s Coats for Kids event)

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery gives away a free beer to participants at Steve’s Coats for Kids event

















©2024 Cox Media Group