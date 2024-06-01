Olde Mecklenburg Brewery opens second location

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s oldest brewery is starting from scratch at its newest location.

Families filled the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s second location this weekend on Bowl Street in Ballantyne.

The team there calls the grand opening of its second brewery an exciting milestone.

“Ballantyne is a neat place to be right now,” said Jim Birch, the chief operating officer. “This development, what Northwood has done. We think locating in the neighborhoods in Charlotte, where Charlotte continues to grow, is a way to make ourselves a little more accessible.”

Olde Meck is planning to open two more breweries in Mount Holly and in Cornelius.

Channel 9 is also partnering with Olde Meck to combat hunger in our community. It’s part of our 9 Food Drive.

You can donate a bag of non-perishable food items at Olde Meck’s brewery on Yancey Road and get a free pint of beer. You can also donate at select Arby’s and Ashley Furniture Store locations. Click here for a list of dropoff sites.

Your donations benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

(WATCH BELOW: Olde Mecklenburg Brewery celebrates 15th anniversary; unveils plans for expansion)

