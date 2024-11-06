OMB founder John Marrino leads Mount Holly groundbreaking, updates plans

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Olde Mecklenburg Brewing is giving a first look at its newest location after a groundbreaking earlier this week.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the site located in Mount Holly will be called OMB Water Works.

The plans call for a taproom, a brewery, and a half-acre beer garden overlooking the Catawba River, all of which will be located at the old water treatment plant site on Elm Street.

The goal is to open the new location by the end of 2025.

