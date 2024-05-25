OMB gives first peek inside new Ballantyne location

CHARLOTTE — The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is ready for its Ballantyne debut. The finishing touches were being put on its 14,000-square-foot location at The Bowl at Ballantyne on Friday.

A June 1 opening is planned. Hiring continues, with up to 30 positions left to fill.

“I think we knocked out two months of construction in two weeks,” says Jim Birch, chief operating officer.

The two-story space has 7,000 square feet of patio dining, a second-floor mezzanine and a 1-acre biergarten. It is Ballantyne’s first brewery.

“I think it presents a brewery opportunity for people who want to go out, but don’t want to travel,” Birch says.

