Once-abandoned hotel project Uptown completed

CHARLOTTE — Midas Hospitality has delivered its first Uptown Charlotte hotel, five years after the original developer abandoned the project.

The St. Louis-based developer and hospitality management company opened Element Charlotte Uptown, a Marriott-branded hotel, at 650 S. Caldwell St. in July.

The nine-story, 173-room extended-stay hotel has studio and standard guest rooms with king- and queen-sized beds, as well as one- and three-bedroom suites. Rooms include a refrigerator, microwave, smart TV and workspace with desk and complimentary internet access.

