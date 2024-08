Charlotte Center City Partners released renderings of the new McColl Park, which is under construction at Trade and Tryon streets in the heart of Uptown.

The new park will feature suspended logs, reaching 56 feet tall, which pays tribute to Charlotte’s nickname, “The Hornet’s Nest.”

The park will also include a slip-resistant water feature that can be drained to transform the park into an open area for gatherings

