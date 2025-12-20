One dead, another injured in Lancaster County house fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A house fire in Lancaster County resulted in one death and left another person seriously injured.

Fire units were called to the scene in the 1860 block of Overbrook Road around 7:00 a.m. Saturday and found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Four adults were inside, three of whom escaped the fire, but one man was found dead inside.

“This was a tragic incident, and our prayers are with the loved ones of the man who died and the other victims,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are in the early stages of the investigation into what caused this fire, and our investigators along with SLED’s arson investigators and the coroner will thoroughly examine the events of this morning to determine how this fire started. It’s too early to speculate, but we have gathered a good bit of information through interviews. Physical evidence is being collected and will be tested. We will provide more information as it becomes available and when it is appropriate for release.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division Arson Unit.

