Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Lancaster on Thursday afternoon.

A deputy from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office pursued a gray Nissan Pathfinder reported stolen on Camp Creek Road.

The driver, Bobby Earl Bolick, 42, of Lancaster, failed to stop for the deputy’s blue lights and siren, leading to a chase into a wooded area.

After Bolick fled into the woods, the deputy caught up with him about 100 yards in, where a struggle ensued. Bolick grabbed the deputy’s pistol, prompting the deputy to fire a single shot. Bolick then ran further into the woods.

Additional officers, including SWAT, a K-9 team, and a drone, were deployed to locate Bolick. He was found about 75 yards from the initial struggle and taken into custody without further incident.

Bolick was transported to a medical facility for evaluation and was not seriously injured. He will be moved to the Lancaster County Detention Center once cleared for incarceration, with charges pending.

The deputy involved was not seriously injured and has been placed on administrative leave, following the sheriff’s office policy.

“I’m very thankful our deputy was not seriously injured,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our officers responded quickly and set a perimeter in the area, which allowed our drone operator and our K-9 team to find Bolick within minutes and end this event, which could have had a far worse outcome.”

SLED was requested to investigate the incident, and several special agents arrived on the scene to begin their investigation.

