One dead, another seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and seriously hurt another in west Charlotte.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard.

At the scene, police found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to Atrium Health Main in critical condition. The other victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by MEDIC, according to CMPD.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with an officer investigating this case. He said this incident was not a random act of violence.

“Unfortunately, there are these acts where people will take violence to one another instead of trying to dispute it verbally. They take it and commit violent acts,” Major Ryan Jackson told White.

Police said the investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing. However, no suspects are in custody at this time.

