One dead, one injured in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and another has been injured following a crash in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on Rea Road near Bellegarde Drive.

MEDIC said one victim was pronounced deceased on arrival, and the other victim was taken to Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a portion of Rea Road is closed due to the collision.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Alcohol believed to have led to deadly I-485 crash on New Year’s Eve

Alcohol believed to have led to deadly I-485 crash on New Year’s Eve





















©2024 Cox Media Group