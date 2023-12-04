One dead, two seriously hurt in Mint Hill crash, MEDIC says

MINT HILL, N.C. — One person has died and two others have been seriously hurt following a crash in Mint Hill Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Highway 51 near Allen Station Road.

MEDIC said one victim died at the scene, while the other two victims are being transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter also responded to the scene, according to MEDIC.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: DV suspect dies in hospital from heart failure after crashing into cars, breaking into house

DV suspect dies in hospital from heart failure after crashing into cars, breaking into house





©2023 Cox Media Group