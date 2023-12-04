Local

One dead, two seriously hurt in Mint Hill crash, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

One dead, two seriously hurt in Mint Hill crash, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MINT HILL, N.C. — One person has died and two others have been seriously hurt following a crash in Mint Hill Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Highway 51 near Allen Station Road.

MEDIC said one victim died at the scene, while the other two victims are being transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter also responded to the scene, according to MEDIC.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

