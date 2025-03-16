One dead in Uptown after Friday night crash, police say

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a fatal crash in Uptown on Friday night alongside MEDIC and the Charlotte Fire Department.

The moped-involved crash occurred at the 600 block of Graham Street just before midnight on Friday night, police said.

A moped and its driver were in the roadway when first responders arrived, CMPD said. The driver had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, according to MEDIC.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Leon Willis, according to CMPD.

Police said 33-year-old Briona Jackson was driving a Dodge Charger and turned left into the moped’s path. Jackson was not injured in the collision but the Dodge Charger sustained damage on the passenger side.

Speed and impairment are not suspected to be factors in the collision, according to CMPD.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Police ask that any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash call Detective Worthy at (704) 432-2169, Ext. 4.

WATCH: 3, including child, injured when car slams into highway patrol SUV on I-485, troopers say

3, including child, injured when car slams into highway patrol SUV on I-485, troopers say

©2025 Cox Media Group