One hospitalized following stabbing at north Charlotte hotel, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing at a hotel in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. at the Charlotte Speedway Inn and Suites on West Sugar Creek Road.
MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Teen arrested, charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Chester Waffle House
©2024 Cox Media Group