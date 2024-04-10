One hospitalized following stabbing at north Charlotte hotel, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing at a hotel in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. at the Charlotte Speedway Inn and Suites on West Sugar Creek Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

