One hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt following a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a call in the 6000 block of Balsam Fir Drive around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a person with life-threatening injuries. The patient was transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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