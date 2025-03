CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday evening, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC responded to a call about a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the 5700 block of Copper Creek Court.

The patient was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No further information has been provided at this time.

WATCH: Mother dies in hospital days after 6-year-old son killed in Lancaster shooting

