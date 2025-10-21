One killed, one critically injured in Wilkes County crash

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal head-on collision occurred Tuesday morning on NC 18 near Salem Drive in Wilkes County, resulting in the death of one driver and critical injuries to another.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. when a 2003 Ford Expedition, driven by Roosevelt Carlton Jr., 64, crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe. Carlton died at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, Alexander Michael Leshock, 26, was critically injured. Authorities reported that neither impairment nor speed appeared to be factors in the collision.

No charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

VIDEO: Fatal crash under investigation in east Charlotte

Fatal crash under investigation in east Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group