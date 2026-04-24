One-one-one with the Panthers’ lead negotiator

CHARLOTTE — One of the keys to signing top players from across the league and holding onto your own stars is making sure it’s a good fit.

That means both financially and culturally.

It’s a puzzle. One that the Panthers’ front office is tasked with completing throughout the year.

For Executive Vice President of Football Operations Brandt Tillis, that’s his idea of a good time.

“All right, so the first thing that we do with the puzzles,” Tillis said. “Just try to open up the plastic.”

Tillis says his younger self didn’t quite envision this seat, but he’s helped build the framework for a Panthers team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last year.

>> In the video at the top of the page, get to know Brandt Tillis.

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