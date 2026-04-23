Panthers players’ mothers form friendship

CHARLOTTE — Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were the x-factors of an overhauled defense last season.

The two cornerbacks gravitated to one another after Mike Jackson joined the roster in 2024.

Their mothers quickly formed an instant connection.

“When we met, our souls connected like immediately,” Lacreshia Horn, Jaycee’s mom’s, said. “She’s from Alabama; I’m from Mississippi, so it’s like a country girl connection.”

“She came over and was like, ”Hey, how are you?’ and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ and the rest is history,” LaShelle Spears, Mike’s mom, said.

>> Learn more about the connection between the Panthers’ stars mothers in the video at the top of the page.

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