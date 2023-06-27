One hurt in NC 16 crash in Gaston County, officials say

GASTON — A crash on NC Highway 16 sent one person to the hospital, Gaston Emergency Medical Services reports.

UPDATE: GEMS says 1 person transported to the hospital from this crash but the severity of the injuries was unknown. #Gaston #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/327rxnz7Wt — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) June 27, 2023

In-bound lanes are blocked near the Gaston-Mecklenburg county line.

The severity of the injuries is unknown.

