One person hospitalized after shooting in University City area

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the University City neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Harris Houston Rd. WSOC crews saw police searching a parking lot of a strip mall.

CMPD did not immediately release any details about the nature of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

