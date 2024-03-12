1 shot, killed in Steele Creek, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in Steele Creek on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Around noon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared on social media that they were investigating a homicide on Red Hickory Lane, near Sandy Porter Road. MEDIC said they were called there for a shooting.
The victim is a male, police said. His identity has not yet been released.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
CMPD didn’t say if they are looking for a suspect in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
