1 shot, killed in Steele Creek, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in Steele Creek on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around noon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared on social media that they were investigating a homicide on Red Hickory Lane, near Sandy Porter Road. MEDIC said they were called there for a shooting.

The victim is a male, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

CMPD didn’t say if they are looking for a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police investigating deadly shooting near South End)

Police investigating deadly shooting near South End

©2024 Cox Media Group